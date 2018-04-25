The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska Provides Legal Assistance in Wrongful Death Cases

Survivors may sue for wrongful death if the individual dies due to the misconduct or negligence of another person. They can come to The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska for legal assistance.

[Castle Rock, 04/25/2018] — Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when the cause of death is due to negligence or a criminal act. Although legal action is rarely the first thing on a person’s mind in this situation, filing a wrongful death claim can help survivors seek compensation for the loss of a loved one.

Common Wrongful Death Situations

Survivors looking to file for wrongful death need to establish that the death was a direct result of the fault or negligence of another individual or entity. The following are common situations wherein survivors can file a wrongful death claim:

• Medical Malpractice – According to the American Association of Justice, 98,000 individuals die every year due to preventable medical errors. Survivors of the victim can consider medical malpractice as negligence, which led to wrongful death and can, therefore, make a claim.

• Aviation Accidents – Families of the deceased can claim for wrongful death if the pilot acted negligently, which led to the demise of the passengers. A good example is a pilot flying the plane under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Workplace Accidents – Slips, falls, burns, and explosions can result in wrongful death if the company has been negligent in its duty in keeping the workplace safe for workers.

Assisting Individuals with Their Wrongful Death Claim

People who want to pursue a claim for wrongful death in Colorado can turn to legal professionals for assistance. Experienced lawyers and staff can move rapidly to investigate and file the wrongful death claim.

