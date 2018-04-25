SmartTOP additional convertible top control for McLaren 570S Spider now available

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 25, 2018

The company Mods4cars now also offers a retrofit SmartTOP top control for the McLaren 570S Spider. Models 12C and 650S are already supported. The SmartTOP top module is retrofitted to the vehicle and with clever additional functions, makes the everyday cabriolet life easier.

The comfort module allows for the operation of the top with One-Touch. The interior key no longer needs to be held down during the entire movement of the top. “A short tap on the button is enough and the top movement is executed automatically,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “Thus our customers have both hands back on the steering wheel faster,” Sven Tornow continues.

Additionally, the fully automatic operation of the top from a distance via the original vehicle key is made possible. Pressing a key combination on the remote control starts the top movement. This way, the roof can already be opened while the driver is moving toward their vehicle. A change to the vehicle key is not required for this function.

Like every SmartTOP, the comfort module for the McLaren 570S Spider also offers other useful additional functions: Windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. In addition, the One-Touch operation of the wind deflector is possible. If desired, the operating direction of the roof top button can be inverted. The current top movement is not interrupted by starting or stopping the engine. The module can be deactivated at any time.

All functions of the SmartTOP module can be individually programmed according to personal preferences. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows connection to the home PC / Mac. This allows the roof module to be conveniently configured and makes it possible to install software updates, provided free of charge by Mods4cars.

The included plug-and-play adapter with OEM plugs, ensures for an easy installation. By simply plugging together, the connection between SmartTOP and vehicle electronics is established. No cables need to be cut, thereby, a trace-free dismantling is possible at any time.

The comfort control for the McLaren 570S Spider is available for 339,00 Euro + tax.

Mods4cars offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A demonstration video can be viewed here:



For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###