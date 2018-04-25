Military Aircraft Avionics Market Estimated To Perceive Accrued Value with a Staggering CAGR

Military Aircraft Avionics Market – Market Overview

Aircraft avionics are the electronic systems that are used for the communication, navigation, and as a support for various flight-critical applications in an airplane. These are highly critical components in the modern aircraft as they also aid in the provision of improved navigation and routing, enhanced situational awareness to pilots, and improved air traffic management (ATM) process.

Military avionics are very crucial during wartime for airborne operations. Avionics systems are essential for flight operations and other aircraft control functions. The modern military avionics system help to enhance safety and situational awareness. Thus, utilization of advanced military avionics system, are extremely important in modern asymmetric warfare. Military fleet of aircraft, are thus further fitted with modern military avionics systems to enhance the airborne capabilities.

In the early 2000s, NASA had envisioned NASA AvSP in partnership with the FAA, the US Department of Defense (DOD), aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and universities in the US. The program’s goal was to reduce the fatal aircraft accident rates by 90% in two and a half decades in the US. Several countries (respective air force) also give high priority to the improvement of flight safety and reliability. Such demands for the improvement of aviation safety and reliability boosts the aircraft global market, as the avionics systems such as the synthetic vision system, have proven to enhance situational awareness for pilots.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1332

Major Key Players

The leading market players in the global military aircraft avionics market primarily include Avidyne, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Aspen Avionics, Curtiss-Wright, Elbit Systems, ENSCO Avionics, ForeFlight, L-3 Avionics Systems, Sagetech, Xavion, Zodiac Aerospace, and Hilton Software.

Military Aircraft Avionics Market – Competitive Analysis

The market is highly competitive. There is strong competition among existing vendors, in terms of cost, product quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality military aircraft avionics systems.

At present, only a few of the major vendors dominate the military aircraft avionics market. However, along with the shift in market dynamics from developed to emerging nations and change in nature of military procurement (amid defense budget cuts), the leading vendors will find themselves in an uncertain position in the value chain. Thus, it is highly imperative for the vendors to adjust their market presence and outlook as per the evolving demand in the market. For example, the uncertain procurement of next generation military fighter aircraft, and limited procurement of airborne early warning and fixed-wing surveillance aircraft can lead to intense market pressure for the military aircraft avionics system manufacturers. However, the longevity and service life of the existing military aircraft fleet has increased. Thus, there could be an immensely large market in terms of retrofit and aftermarket solutions.

To maintain market share and competitiveness, the major vendors should keep track of such market dynamics and changing demands. Moreover, they should be capable to provide rapid innovative solutions in the ever changing military systems market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October, 2017:- The US Air Force signed a contract with Rockwell Collins, to provide maintenance and sustainment support for the KC-10 avionics systems, over the next nine years.

July, 2017:- Elbit System signed a contract with Lockheed Martin, to develop a panoramic cockpit display unit for the F-35 aircraft, which would replace the plane’s currently equipped cockpit display system, developed by L3 Technologies.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-aircraft-avionics-market-1332

Military Aircraft Avionics Market – Regional Analysis

Along with the increase in global conflicts, various countries have extensively invested on military expansion and also on the upgrade of the existing military aircraft fleet. The US, in particular, along with the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), have already deployed thousands of their troops and military aircraft in various conflict regions, across the globe (such as in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan). Military aircrafts are of great importance in conflicts for crisis management from a strategic and tactical point of view and has been a crucial component in conflicts since 1945. These aircrafts also enable the military to transport troops and supplies over long distances in a short time, which is a decisive factor in the war zone. It also help to evacuate the wounded soldiers and provide supplies in a hostile environment. Thus, considering the contribution and need for military aircraft, also for humanitarian and military operations, the need to maintain the operability for such aircraft increases along with the rise in conflicts.