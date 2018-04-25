Medical Image Management Market Competitive Landscape, Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

The global medical image management market is witnessing considerable growth due to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and image management solutions, increasing usage of imaging equipment, and increasing adoption of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA). Moreover, increasing investment in the medical imaging, increasing adoption of imaging management system by small imaging centers and hospitals, and rapidly growing big data in healthcare are supporting the demand for medical image management systems. The increasing government initiatives to encourage electronic medical record adoption is further expected to boost the market. Based on product type, picture archiving and communication system (PACS) segment leads the global market in terms of size, due to technological advancements in PACS, increasing volume of imaging procedure and adoption of the PACS in new imaging segments such as mammography, endoscopy, oncology and ophthalmology. Hospitals have been the largest user of medical image management systems, owing to growing awareness about early diagnosis of diseases, increasing digitalization of patient’s data, rapid growth in adoption of EMR, and technological advancement in imaging modalities.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for medical image management, owing to increasing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global medical image management market. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems, and increasing awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases are the key growth driving factor for the U.S. medical image management market. Globally, the medical image management market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The highest growth in the region is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, large pool of patients, and increasing prevalence of various diseases in the region.

The key players operating in the global medical image management market are McKesson Corporation, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and AGFA-Gevaert Group.

