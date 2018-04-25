Toronto, Ontario: IChessU programs accelerate learning curve for chess skills. They educate diverse styles of playing chess of all levels, from children to grownups, from newbies to the prepared specialists through their online chess classes. Improving your skills in chess is a matter of consistent training, and there are many online programs that are carefully designed to help players of all levels and handicaps to enhance their gift, all while sitting back at home.

Chess is all about learning how to think strategically, logically and purposefully. With the right motivation and the desire to learn, it is easy to learn how to play this game well. Studying chess online is one of the most efficient and practical means to learn chess and develop your skills, especially when you want to join tourneys and become a pro player or better yet, a grandmaster. IChessU can accompany the journey to improve your chess and make it more enjoyable.

IChessU lessons implement a continuous method of chess study, adjusted to a student or a group level. Their coaches make sure you get a solid understanding of the basics before moving on to more advanced concepts. Learning the basics first creates a framework around which you we integrate the future knowledge. IChessU learning software come with an abundance of advantages and some of the most beneficial ones are mentioned below-

1. Live expert help

2. Learning at your pace

3. 24*7 availability

4. Best experienced chess coaches

IChessU offers some significant advantages of enrolling in an online chess training program:

• Learning from the comforts of home.

• Convenience and a great deal of time and money savings from having to travel to a chess club/center.

• Training officiated by professional coaches who are seasoned in the game and the classroom.

• The convenience of online payments and transactions.

• After game analysis and individual analysis of performance, which allows great improvement after every game.

