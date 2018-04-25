Global Situation Awareness Systems Market to reach a market size of $29.8 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Situation Awareness Systems Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Situation Awareness Systems is expected to attain a market size of $29.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The Command & Control System market dominated the Global Situation Awareness System Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. The Radar market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Radio Frequency Identification market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The Network Video Recorders market dominated the Global Situation Awareness System Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The Other Components market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The Military & Defense market dominated the Global Situation Awareness System Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period. The Cyber Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Industrial market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Situation Awareness System Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Situation Awareness Systems have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, Axis Communications AB, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Harris Corporation, D3 Security Management Systems Inc., BAE Systems and Honeywell International, Inc.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-situation-awareness-systems-market-2016-2022/
Research Scope
Global Situation Awareness Systems Market By Product Type
Command & Control System
Fire & Flood Alarm System
Radar
SONAR
Physical Security Information Management
Radio Frequency Identification
Chemical Biological Radio logical Nuclear (CBRN) Systems
Others
Global Situation Awareness Systems Market By Component
Network Video Recorders
Sensors
Global Positioning System
Display
Other Components
Global Situation Awareness Systems Market By Vertical
Military & Defense
Aerospace
Healthcare
Marine Security
Cyber Security
Automotive
Mining & Oil & Gas
Industrial
Others
Global Situation Awareness Systems Market By Geography
North America Situation Awareness Systems Market
US. Situation Awareness Systems Market
Canada Situation Awareness Systems Market
Mexico Situation Awareness Systems Market
Rest of North America Situation Awareness Systems Market
Europe Situation Awareness Systems Market
Germany Situation Awareness Systems Market
UK. Situation Awareness Systems Market
France Situation Awareness Systems Market
Russia Situation Awareness Systems Market
Spain Situation Awareness Systems Market
Italy Situation Awareness Systems Market
Rest of Europe Situation Awareness Systems Market
Asia-Pacific Situation Awareness Systems Market
China Situation Awareness Systems Market
Japan Situation Awareness Systems Market
India Situation Awareness Systems Market
South Korea Situation Awareness Systems Market
Singapore Situation Awareness Systems Market
Malaysia Situation Awareness Systems Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Situation Awareness Systems Market
LAMEA Situation Awareness Systems Market
Brazil Situation Awareness Systems Market
Argentina Situation Awareness Systems Market
UAE Situation Awareness Systems Market
Saudi Arabia Situation Awareness Systems Market
South Africa Situation Awareness Systems Market
Nigeria Situation Awareness Systems Market
Rest of LAMEA Situation Awareness Systems Market
Companies Profiled
Honeywell International, Inc.
BAE Systems
D3 Security Management Systems Inc.
Harris Corporation
Excelitas Technologies Corp
Danaher Corporation
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
Axis Communications AB
Microsoft Corporation
