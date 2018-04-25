Directed Announces the Introduction of Automate brand into the DS4 family

More than just a new product, DS4 is an industry breakthrough that simplifies and improves the remote start and security experience for consumers, installers, and retailers beginning now, and for years to come.

VISTA, Calif. – Directed is pleased to announce the introduction of its award-winning DS4 technology into the Automate family of products.

The new Automate DS4 Digital Systems feature four key technologies integrated into one powerful platform. Remote start, security, interface, and Bluetooth® all work together seamlessly with the vehicle’s existing systems to enable a connected-car experience like no other. DS4 utilizes the latest technology to radically streamline the installation process, provide extended consumer functionality and simplify inventory stocking and merchandising.

Automate DS4 Digital Systems offer new and exciting features that will give authorized Automate dealers faster installations which means more vehicles through the bay and increased profits. The available and optional shock/tilt/temperature sensor allows DS4 Digital Systems to provide ultimate protection for the vehicle.

With DS4 technology comes DirectLink, a new proprietary wireless programming connection between the service technician and the system module in the vehicle via the integrated Bluetooth® technology that reduces errors and installation time. DS4 Digital Systems also provide near-range smartphone control for consumers when paired with the Directed SmartStart mobile app.

According to James Turner, SVP Product Development and Technical Services “Bringing the Automate brand to the DS4 family of products helps support our new car dealer channel with state-of-the-art technology and multiple control options from entry-level to top of the line.”

The product line is based on the DS4AP and the DS4A. The DS4AP feature’s Directed DS4+ technology with on-board relays. The DS4A does not include on-board relays and is appropriate for newer vehicles including many Push-to-Start applications. Additionally, Directed is offering seven different Automate RF kits that run the gamut from entry-level one-button remotes to 1-mile LCD screens.

To learn more about the addition of Automate-branded product to the DS4 family visit www.directed.com/ds4.

