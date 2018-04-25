Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Challenges and Demand by 2022

Global cold chain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2016-2022. Among the various applications, the fish, meat & seafood segment accounted for largest share in the global cold chain market. The dairy & frozen desserts application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The global cold chain market is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the next six years. The global refrigerated warehouse capacity has increased by 28% in 2015, as compared to the total refrigerated warehouse capacity in 2012. India (139 million cubic meters) surpassed the cold chain capacity of the U.S. (119 million cubic meters) in 2014, and became the largest cold chain market by capacity. China (82 million cubic meters) was the third largest cold chain market by capacity, in 2014.

The markets as well as the upstream and downstream cold chain management in these regions are mostly unorganized. The food and beverages industry in the developing market suffer largely by the fragmented supply chains, low level of value addition, low economies of scale, and insufficiency of marketing infrastructure. This is hindering the full flooded growth of the cold chain market in developing countries.

Some of the major companies operating in the global cold chain market include, Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Agro Merchants Group, Kloosterboer Group B.V., Preferred Freezer Services, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Swire Cold Storage Ltd., Cloverleaf Cold Storage, and Henningsen Cold Storage Company.