Bot Services Market – Real-time Info Desired during 2018 – 2023

Bot is a software application that is designed to perform automated tasks over the net. The tasks that are performed by a bot are majorly simple and repetitive. Bots have excellent speed and thus, they process the data at much higher rate than humans. Bots are replacing humans in various industries such as telecom, healthcare and media & entertainment. Approximately 50% of internet traffic is comprised of bots. They are similar to virtual assistants which help you with basic frequently asked questions. As a result of this, bots have become an important part of today’s life.

User engagement on social media has grown tremendously and has been an important factor for bot service market. Similarly, developments in artificial intelligence is also one of the major driving force for the bot services market. As the overall process is devoid of human beings, dependency on bots for deployment platforms has become a tedious job. The market will also observe growth due to increasing demand of voice assistants on smart phones as well as growing social media platform. However, the accuracy of bots and awareness about the usage of bots is still a huge challenge in the bot services market.

Industry news

April 18, Appdome Teams Up with F5 to Provide Anti-Bot Services to Any Mobile App.

Appdome has partnered with F5 and announced a service called Appdome for F5 Anti-Bot Mobile. The service will allow codeless and automatic integration of F5’s Anti-Bot SDK (software development kit) with any app. This will help in reducing cost as well as complexity of manually coding SDKs. The Appdome for F5 Anti-Bot Mobile service will provide users with features like compromised device detection, mobile bot detection, man-in-the-middle attack detection, and certificate pinning.

March 18, Haptik bots to use Amazon Web Services AI technology.

Haptik has collaborated with Amazon Web Services to offer chatbot solutions to customers in India. This association aims to enable companies to control these bots to automate across customer support, lead generation and sales funnel management. Chatbots can be programmed to provide service through voice as well as text that can be used on mobiles, web browsers and social media platforms.

March 18, Novel AI Bot allows users to talk to and get answers from their data via apps.

Crunch Data launched Crunchbot.ai, a software specially built for users to get more significance from their data visualization software investments. Crunchbot quickly scraps huge amount of unnecessary information across its analytics system to retain natural language insights on command. This provides users with best artificial intelligence platform that can make effective use of bots in business intelligence and data visualization.

February 15, Automat launches Beauty.bot.

Automat is a subsidiary of Amazon initiative in the bot industry. Beauty.bot is a website that provides a platform for beauty brands, tech vendors, developers as well as consumers. The website fully focusses on Bot directory, case studies and news related to beauty bots. Automat being the early adopter of bot technology uses artificial intelligence to communicate to its users and provide customers with personalized experiences.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Bot Services Market are – [24]7.ai, Inc (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc (U.S.), Aspect Software, Inc (U.S.), Astute, Inc (U.S.), Creative Virtual Ltd (U.K.), Facebook, Inc.(U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Inbenta Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.), among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global bot services market.

Segmentation

Segmentation by service: Comprises of framework and platform.

Segmentation by type: Comprises of text, audio and video.

Segmentation by deployment: Comprises of social media, SMS, websites and cloud.

Segmentation by end-user: Comprises of BFSI, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, telecom, travel and Government.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of bot services market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. As economies like U.S. and Canada have adopted the use of bots at an early stage, they are expected to show their dominance in the market during the forecasting period. With the advancements in various industries such as healthcare, media & entertainment and telecom technologies, tremendous use of artificial intelligence and bots can be observed.

Asia Pacific region is expected to show remarkable growth due to adoption of digitization and information technology. Countries like China, Japan and India are expected to show highest growth in Asia Pacific for bot services market. The key players in the market are constantly innovating and investing in research and development activities in order to create cost-effective product portfolio.

