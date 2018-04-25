PULSUS brings in a new spin on conferences by presenting the latest scientific improvements in your field. Listen to motivating keynotes from thought leaders, or rub elbows with pioneers across the globe. France is all set for an amazing event as PULSUS proudly presents the Annual Conference on Brain Disorders, Neurology and Therapeutics slatted on October 15-16, 2018 at Paris, France.

Brain Disorders 2018 would be platform for interconnecting National and International experts, researchers and decision makers both from academia and industry from all over the world to exchange their knowledge, expertise and research innovations in the arena of Brain disorder, Neurology and Therapeutics. These Brain Disorders and Neurology conference is a channel for exchanging idea and learning on Brain injury, Brain tumor, Brain Disorder, Neurology, Neuroscience, Neuroimaging and Neurological disorder.