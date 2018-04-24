Paint Works Offers ColorSnap Matching

Victoria BC: PaintWorks, a company serving both commercial and residential clients recently announced the latest advance that offers greater convenience for your paint project. The answer to a common problem is the ability to match existing colors, and Paintworks is pleased to offer this ColorSnap Match technology to it’s new and existing clients.Technology has many applications as a quick search online or to your local paint supplier quickly reveals.

ColorSnap Match is a handheld color match tool aimed at painting contractors, designers, remodelers and homeowners with quick and confident color matching. This new device connects to Sherwin Williams free ColorSnap Match app via Bluetooth to deliver a streamlined experience. By scanning any surface or fabric a corresponding Sherwin Williams color is found. Users can scan color from any item or texture including textiles, carpet, tile apparel or accessories as well as paint or fabric and the closest match to Sherwin Williams color is instantly supplied.

Whether you need to match an existing paint color or find you’re undecided on a color this application can remove some of the guesswork. PaintWorks is a company dedicated to offering it’s clients the latest advances in paint products and ColorSnap Match is just one example.

When hiring a painting contractor it’s comforting to trust the company has roots in the community and will be there in the future. From getting an estimate right through until the end of the project Paint Works works with clients to deliver a superior experience from start to finish. Their hard working crews have been hand picked and trained to assure every client the highest level of professionalism and one of the many reasons PaintWorks has a loyal customer following.

A forward looking company, PaintWorks utilizes new innovations such as ColorSnap Match, a skilled professional crew and quality products for lasting results. Whether it’s commercial, residential, interior, exterior, repaint or new project PaintWorks has many satisfied customers. No detail is overlooked and each employee is bonded while the company itself is licensed and insured for your peace of mind.

If you’re thinking about selling your home or business a professional paint job is the easiest way to have it looking it’s best, why not contact PaintWorks for a free estimate.

Paint Works LTD

2727 Hibbens Close

Victoria, BC

V8R-3T2

250-213-2309