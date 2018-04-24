LSoft Technologies Launches Active@ Partition Recovery 17

LSoft Technologies is proud to announce the newest edition of is popular data recovery software Active@ Partition Recovery 17. Designed to help you recover lost, damaged or deleted hard drive partitions, this software presents a user-friendly solution along with a whole raft of much welcome improvements. You can recover files, folders and entire partitions from just about any writable digital storage device, including both internal and external drives. The latest version sports a refined user interface complete with a simple, step-by-step guide to help you recover your lost partitions quickly and easily.

What’s New in Active@ Partition Recovery 17.0.1?

Keeping up with its commitment to constantly improve its industry-leading disk utilities, LSoft Technologies has introduced many tweaks, bug fixes and other important improvements with its latest offering. In particular, version 17 offers better support for the Microsoft ReFS file system, JFS and XFS. It also provides improved support for dynamic virtual volumes and Windows Storage Spaces. Furthermore, the file recovery component now supports several more file signatures, namely MDF and VHDX, which makes it easier to find recoverable files of those types without having to define custom file signatures using the provided scripting engine.

Active@ Partition Recovery 17 also ships with the latest versions of the associated software. The Professional and Ultimate packages come with the newest version of Active@ Disk Editor, while the Ultimate package has the latest version of Active@ LiveCD (now KDE5-based), Active@ Boot Disk (now WinPe 10 x64-based) and Active@ File Recovery. Visit http://partition-recovery.com to find out more.