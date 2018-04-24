Future Electronics Signs New Global Distribution Agreement with Davies Molding

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) April 24, 2018 – Future Electronics is very pleased to announce that they have signed a new Global Distribution Agreement with Davies Molding.

Future Electronics customers will now be able to order a wide variety of multipurpose handles available in various finishes, materials and shapes to accommodate virtually any grip requirements. Davies is the largest molder of insert-molded knobs and handles, with over 9000 standard knobs, handles, and cases.

Davies Molding also carries a selection of instrument cases and covers for the electrical, hardware and mechanical industries. These enclosures are available in phenolic materials, incorporating high heat, mark and scratch resistance. The cases can also be ordered in an impact resistant ABS material.

Davies Molding has been providing top quality plastic knobs, handles, cases and custom plastic components since 1933.

For more information and to order the full range of Davies Molding products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

