Citizen Eco-Drive Bluetooth timepieces

CITIZEN is proud to announce the addition of ten new models to its Eco-Drive Bluetooth series. All Eco-Drive Bluetooth models combine connected features such as smartphone call or text notifications with the style and precision of fine analog timepieces.

Since the launch of the first model in 2012, CITIZEN’s Eco-Drive Bluetooth watches, with its sophisticated design, have captured a unique position in the market for smart analog watches. One reason is CITIZEN’s proprietary light-powered technology Eco-Drive, which frees users from worries about changing batteries or daily cable charging. The CITIZEN smart phone app also makes it easy to sync to correct time anywhere in the world and set alarms with intuitive operation.

World’s smallest and thinnest Eco-Drive Bluetooth watch featuring CITIZEN’s new W410 movement

The CITIZEN Eco-Drive Bluetooth ladies watch —featuring a modern design with slightly retro feel, accented in light and cheery color variations is inspired by the woman who feels confident about her future and enjoys being herself.

Functions

Features six functions.

1. Eco-Drive light-powered technology

2. Notifications of incoming calls, emails, and SNS messages via sound and hand movement

3. Link loss alert

4. Smartphone search

5. Alarm (up to three time settings)

6. Date and time synchronization

-Offers 15 different original sounds exclusively prepared for the W410 model.

Design

Simple dial design with a touch of retro feel shows functions as icons rather than words.

Official CITIZEN app

User interface features white background for better readability and a power reserve indicator.

Connection indicator shows the state of the connection with the wearer’s smartphone.

Case/Band: Stainless steel / Calf (Water-repellent)

Stainless steel / Stainless steel

Dial: White, Mother of pearl, White

Crystal: Crystal glass

Case size: Diameter 33.0mm/Thickness 9.98mm (Design specification only)

Movement: Cal. W410 / Accuracy of ±15 seconds per month (without time signal reception) / Eco-Drive: Running for 12 months (4 years with power save function) / Bluetooth® (Call, E-mail, SNS notification) / Alarm / Phone search / Time sync / Light-Level Indicator*4 / Perpetual Calender / W.R. 5 BAR

Eco-Drive Bluetooth for unisex features new W410 movement and Super Titanium™

The new unisex Bluetooth watch featuring the W410 movement and Super Titanium™

inherits the design concept of previous popular W770 model.

Case/Band: Super Titanium™ with Duratect*3 DLC (Diamond-

Like Carbon) for bezel / Super Titanium™

Super Titanium™ with Duratect DLC (Diamond-

Like Carbon) / Urethane

Super Titanium™ with Duratect DLC

(Diamond-Like Carbon) (Duratect Gold

for bezel) / Urethane

Dial: Black

Crystal: Sapphire crystal glass with anti-reflective coating

Case: Size Diameter 40.5mm / Thickness 10.68mm (Design specification only)

Movement: Cal. W410 /Accuracy of ±15 seconds per month (without time signal reception) / Eco-Drive: Running for 12 months (4 years with power save function) / Bluetooth® (Call, E-mail, SNS notification) / Alarm / Phone search / Time sync / Light-Level Indicator / Perpetual Calender / W.R. 5 BAR

New Eco-Drive Bluetooth W770 with Super Titanium™

A traditional analog watch dial gives a true 3-dimentional look, plus a new dial layout

provides improved visibility. A concentric pattern surrounding a small dial represents the

radio waves used by Bluetooth.

Functions

1. Eco-Drive light-powered technology

2. Notifications of incoming calls, emails, and SNS messages via sound and hand

movement

3. Link loss alert

4. Smartphone search

5. Alarm (up to three time settings)

6. Date and time synchronization

Case/Band: Super Titanium™ with Duratect DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) / Urethane

Dial: Black

Crystal: Sapphire crystal glass with anti-reflective coating

Case: Size Diameter 48.0mm / Thickness 15.73mm (Design specification only)

Movement: Cal.W770/ Accuracy of ± 15 seconds per a month (when not receiving signals) / Eco-Drive: Running for 4 years on full charge (on power save mode)/Power save function / 1 second chronograph measures up to 60 minutes / Alarm/ Local time (Second time zone) / Day Date / 24Hour time/ Light level indicator / Power reserve indicator*5 / Perpetual calendar / Screw-back case / Deployment clasp with push button / W.R. 10 BAR

About CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH, marking its 100th anniversary in 2018, is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology and state-of-the art satellite-synchronised timekeeping.