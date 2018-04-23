Three Sixty Launches furniture of the future

A premium collection of low seating chairs that add design and comfort to your pre-existing leather collection

New Delhi, April 2018: Are you tired of plain, boring chairs? Are you on the lookout for something bold that compliments luxury and personifies comfort? Then, Three Sixty has just the right collection for you. The brand has recently launched a futuristic collection of low seating chairs that are sure to cocoon you in its splendour. Available in attractive colours and textures, these plush chairs can easily be customised into bespoke pieces that enhance your mood. With a detailed finishing, the new collection guarantees a product that you can proudly call your own.

On days that you are exuberantly tired, one tends to look for something that envelopes tiredness and transports you onto cloud nine. Well, next time all you have to do is sink into the comfort of these plush cushioned chairs and drown in its beauty to enjoy the luxury this ergonomic wonder has to offer. The intriguing design takes inspiration from the classic Moodha. Attached with a backrest these chairs convert into a stylish minimalistic low seating; Low enough to allow you to stretch your legs and relax with maximum ease when looking for some tender loving care.

Speaking about the launch, Vikash Gupta, founder & CEO, Three Sixty said, “We all need some tender loving and care in the plight of the lifestyle we lead. Along with that consumers are always on the lookout to add fantastical and subtly bold, furniture to their collection, that is a pride to own and magnificent to behold. Our new collection of low seating chairs is just the right conversation starters no matter where you place them.”

This beautiful azure number will add just the right amount of panache to your lobby, living room or just about any corner that needs seating. The seat cushion has been created with genuine brown, teal & red waxy leather and the bottom of the chair is made of fine quality wood/ high-grade stainless steel; depending on the concept you chose. With an indulgence in every touch, these chairs are the furniture of the future. A dazzling addition to any room in the house is the delightful red, blue, brown, green, grey colored chairs ensuring maximum comfort.

Price: INR 32,900

Availability: http://threesixty.life/

About Three Sixty: Since January 2009, Three Sixty is giving its customers a unique experience to live the leather life. Three Sixty is the result of the seamless integration of sheer elegance, sophistication and master craftsmanship. The brand’s primary objective is to provide bespoke, affordable yet high-quality leather products to discerning customers. The brand presents its own philosophy of real luxury – a timeless, stylish range of leather products that are crafted to fulfill every customer’s aesthetic needs.

The Three Sixty catalogue range spans across six primary product range that offers premium leather home and lifestyle products. These include bespoke collections of Accessories, Home Decors, Bars, Seating, Tables, and Storage.

The brand has 5 retail outlets across India, i.e Gurgaon (Haryana), Sultanpur & GK 1 (New Delhi) Vadodara (Gujrat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Pune (Maharashtra), Ludhiana (Punjab) It also retails online via India’s most popular e-marketplaces, i.e, Amazon.com(USA), Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and Pepperfry.com. Customers may opt for a guided, in-store shopping experience or opt to order from more than 50 products in their online catalogue.

