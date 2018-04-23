Dental Turbines Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Dental turbines are instrument made by combining precision parts that move in highest synchronization and speed to perform dental procedures. These instruments are used to remove dental decay and reshape a tooth prior to insertion of filling or crown. Dental turbines are also used to clean or shape the root canal during endodontic procedures. Dental drills can rotate at speeds ranging from 100,000 rpm to 400,000 rpm. The metal alloy bits used in dental turbines, also known as burrs, can be made from steel coated with either tungsten carbide or diamond. Dental drill, also known as dental hand piece, should be safe, effective, and available in wide range of speeds, enable gross hard tissue removal, enable preparation refinement, perform with minimum patient discomfort, and lightweight. Dental turbines have been widely utilized in clinical dentistry for over 30 years. Increase in incidence of dental disorders along with rise in number of specialized dental clinics, adoption of advanced technologies by dentists, and growing esthetic dental awareness are the factors boosting the growth of the global dental turbines market. However, high cost of dental hand piece device, heavy material, and brand loyalty are the factors restraining the global dental turbines market.

The global dental turbines market can be segmented based on product type, speed, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into air driven turbines, electric turbines, and hybrid air-electric turbines. Air driven turbines are cheaper than electric turbines; however, electric turbines offer higher torque than air driven turbines. Based on speed, the global dental turbines market can be classified into high speed dental turbines and low speed dental turbines. High speed turbines are preferred in procedures such as dental cuttings and finishing restoration. Low speed turbines are used for endodontic procedure and removal of plaques. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic & research centers. Hospitals and dental clinics are expected to dominate in the global dental turbines market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global dental turbines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global dental turbines market owing to increase in number of dental visits, technological advancements, and availability of top class and specialized dental hospitals & clinics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., the percentage of dental visits among children aged 2 years to 17 years, adults between 18 years and 65 years, and adults above 65 years was 84.75%, 64.0%, and 62.7%, respectively, in 2015.

Europe is the second largest market for dental turbines, as the population is highly conscious about oral health. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for dental turbines owing to rise in number of patients with dental disorders and adoption of novel dental technologies by dentists in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, expansion of distribution channels by key players in this region is expected to boost the dental turbines market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global dental turbines market are DentalEZ, A-dec, Inc., FONA Dental, NSK, W&H Group, Dentamerica, Inc., The Turbine Source (a division of sed, Inc.), Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., Cefla S.C., KaVo Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., and Dentflex, among others.

