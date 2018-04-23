Curtain raiser of Kumbh 2019 concludes at British Parliament

The curtain raiser of Kumbh 2019 was a great success which concluded with much fanfare at British Parliament, London, United Kingdom which was organised by Mr. Rakesh k Shuka, Advisor, Kumbh Mela Advisory Committee, Prayag, Uttar Pradesh. A series of roadshows and promotional activities & events were organised for a week across the city of London including iconic tourist destinations like Oxford Street, Park Lane, Hyde Park and the likes.

The curtain raiser ceremony at the British Parliament was attended by imminent dignitaries and personalities like Hon’ble Baroness Verma of Leicester, Chairman of European External Affairs Committee, Mr. Madhur Bhandarkar, Renowned Filmmaker, Mr. Ram Kadam, BJP MLA, Mumbai, Mr. Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Mr. Robert Davis, London, Mr. Diwaker Sukul, International President, WBO, Mr. Suresh Mishra, Mr. Ganeshia and Mr. Ashok Verma, Member, House of Lords. They were presented the Kumbh Photo Souvenir by Mr. Shukla. The ceremony coincided with Bharat Gaurav Award 2018.

“Kumbh is a religious and cultural festival that leaves an impression on the whole world, a celebration about religion and rich Indian culture. It is said to be the world’s largest religious gathering where millions of people come together to celebrate knowledge and devotion. In fact, Kumbh is the confluence of our civilization and thus is the epitome of self-awareness. A union of nature and humanity, Kumbh is the source of energy. Kumbh 2019 is the most important event for almost every national and international pilgrim on the earth”, said Mr. Shukla, who has been advisor of Kumbh Mela Committee for over a decade and is recipient of prestigious accolades like Ganga Ratna Award and Unsung Heroes of Kumbh.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, is making all efforts to make it a successful religious event and is not leaving any stone unturned. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has released its “Bed & Breakfast Scheme” for Kumbh 2019, just to provide a homely atmosphere to its international audience. The Department has planned to set up the “Tent City” through which 5,000 Swiss cottages will be established on an area of approximately 50 hectares. The department is also planning to establish permanent dormitories for approximately 20,000 tourists/pilgrims. To attract more international tourists, the Tourism Department is also planning to start river cruise and hovercraft during Kumbh 2019. For easy access to its international tourists during Kumbh 2019, the Department has planned to install 300 digital signages in Indian and foreign languages. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has planned to aggressively promote and publicise Kumbh 2019 at national and international platforms through various television channels.