Dubai, UAE: Businesses and commercial enterprises in the Middle East are on the lookout for the latest in security solutions and foolproof monitoring systems, as they endeavour to ensure a safe and secure environment to conduct business.

This increasing appetite and demand from the region for cutting-edge solutions using innovative technology, means international security and safety providers are lining up to fulfil market demand.

Intersec 2018, as the leading international trade platform for safety, security and fire protection in the wider region, is the show window of choice for international brands to showcase their entire repertoire of safety and security systems and innovative solutions, designed for requirements of the regional market.

A number of the leading providers of security and safety systems in the region have made their presence felt at Intersec and have provided customised solutions to some of the leading establishments from fields as varied as logistics, real estate, transport, retail and hospitality.

“Commercial and government establishments in the region are increasingly prioritising safety and security for their business and personnel, as a result there is a growing demand for the latest and best security solutions that suit their particular requirements,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Intersec.

“Consequently, the wider Middle East region is an area of increasing interest for leading safety and security providers and Intersec an increasingly popular platform to demonstrate their latest developments and capabilities,” he added.

When Sharjah International Airport needed a modern and state-of-the-art surveillance system for their growing operations as a regional passenger and cargo hub, they turned to Swedish-headquartered Axis Communications for their latest line in network cameras.

Easily integrated with video monitoring and access control systems and capable of providing high definition as well as infra-red images of indoor and outdoor regions, these network cameras are successfully used across the sprawling airport and its surrounding areas, enabling authorities to ensure the safety and security of the millions of passengers and tonnes of cargo passing through the terminal.

Etienne Van Der Watt, Axis Communication’s Middle East Engineering and Training Manager, said: “Axis has been part of Intersec for the last 12 years. It continues to be a very important platform for us to showcase the latest advancements across products and solutions, demonstrate our strengths across key verticals with our partners and network with industry professionals.

“This year we look forward to showcasing our first Radar products, the new positioning cameras, audio solutions which include the 2N SIP mic and Axis Network Audio Bridge as well as a wide range of analytics.”

In 2012, regional retail giants Majid Al Futtaim began a search for video surveillance systems that could be integrated across multiple locations spanning several countries. This meant a standardisation of systems with vendors and technologies across all sites to improve the efficiency and management of their security infrastructure.

The sheer size of the operation with multiple sites across several countries and more than a thousand cameras at some sites created a number of challenges that Majid Al Futtaim had to address. In addition to this, the UAE law stipulates secure storage of data for a minimum of 31 days, zero image loss and downtime.

Capturing, protecting and mobilising massive amounts of critical, sensitive data was, therefore, vital. Another challenge from the growing video surveillance network was to ensure the capability of actively monitoring hundreds or thousands of cameras while minimising data overload and fatigue in human operators.

Following a comprehensive vetting process, Majid Al Futtaim selected a complete security and video surveillance solution comprising Milestone XProtect Corporate VMS at its core with Axis top-of-the-range cameras and Pivot 3 hyper converged server infrastructure for optimal storage.

iCetana’s dynamic live monitoring system was added to help offset the challenges of actively monitoring their large camera networks and enabling their security providers with a real-time assessment and response capability.

Christian Ringler, Director Middle East, Africa & DACH, Milestone Systems, said: “There is definitely a shift going on from reactive safety systems towards proactive business video systems. The use of video as a business asset is closely linked to video intelligence and cognitive system. Video analytics is only the beginning.

“We see augmented reality as a factor here, where intelligent systems will assist users with much improved decisive powers. At the same time, we’re realistic and as market leader we’re working together with our community to ensure that the focus is on solution power, total cost of ownership and return on investment.”

Another Intersec exhibitor which has made a considerable impact in the region with door entry systems and access control solutions is FERMAX. Present in the Middle East market for more than twenty years, its door entry systems are installed in some of the most iconic structures in Dubai, including the Palm Jumeirah, UpTown Motor City and Princess Tower in Dubai, Barwa City in Qatar and Folkart Towers in Turkey.

Elena Ravello, Brand Manager for FERMAX said: “We target the residential and commercial communications as well as security markets. Since inventing the first Spanish radio-intercom in 1949, FERMAX has specialised in Audio and Video Door Entry Systems, developing innovative technology with the best possible design. Our commitment is to offering the people buildings with more security, better communication and comfort.

“Intersec is an opportunity to launch new products, explain personally the technical specifications and benefits of our products, as well as demonstrate their operation. At Intersec we’re also looking to enhance our brand footprint. We take the advantage of this event to meet our partners and customers, and of course to find new clients from all the Middle East, North Africa and Asia regions,” she added.

Held from 21-23 January at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Intersec 2018 will be 10 per cent larger than the previous year, spreading across 60,000 sqm. of exhibition space across 13 halls.

Alongside the exhibition will be a busy calendar of workshops and conferences that include: The Intersec Fire Safety Conference; Intersec Critical Infrastructure and Cyber Safety Forum and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency Forum. More information is available at: www.intersecexpo.com.