Businesses Are Reaping the Benefits of Switching to Gas-Powered Buses

Austin, Texas (webnewswire) April 23, 2018 – Schools that depend on buses are slowly switching over to gas-powered vehicles. This marks a recent trend in the bus industry, as diesel-powered vehicles have been dominating the market for decades. Over the past few years, customers have stated they would like a gas-powered vehicle but they didn’t want to lose the immediate acceleration from a complete stop or hill climbing capability. Recently, companies like Longhorn Bus, a division of Kyrish Truck Centers, have wanted to stay ahead of the changing market. They have introduced 2 new lines of buses: gas-powered and a connected bus.

Schools that depend on busses are choosing gas-powered buses or the connected bus due to ease of use. The gas-powered bus gives owners the same ease of use but with less worry about complex emissions and easier maintenance. While the connected bus, which is still diesel, offers OnCommand Connection. OnCommand Connection gives real-time location for parents, telematics for engine diagnostics and preventative maintenance for owners, driver tablets, cameras and much more. From easier maintenance to smart connection it is easy to understand why this shift is affecting the bus industry. Industry experts believe 35 – 40% of school buses will be gas-powered by 2020.

As a leading provider of medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses, Kyrish Truck Centers is responsible for monitoring changing consumer preferences. The company is proud to offer local schools throughout the state of Texas with a range of gas-powered and connected buses, trucks and parts. The company is determined to meet the needs of its clients by staying on top of the latest trends in the bus and trucking industry.

About Kyrish Truck Centers: Since 1976, Kyrish Truck Centers has become the leading provider of commercial trucks, all makes of truck parts and service, and new and used commercial truck rental and leasing options for box trucks, day cab trucks, dump trucks, reefer trucks, sleeper, and flatbed trucks in Texas. They acquired Longhorn Bus back in 1990, they were Navistar Dealer of the Year in 2016 and won the Pursuit of Excellence Award in 2017. Today the Kyrish family owns and operates nine International truck dealerships throughout TX that are now a part of Kyrish Truck Centers. You can find Kyrish Truck Centers in Austin, Bryan, Corpus Christi, Houston, Laredo, Pharr, San Antonio, Temple, and Victoria. All interested parties can visit the company’s website for more information.

