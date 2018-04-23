Apollo Health Gives Spinal Decompression in Relaxed, Controlled Manner

Eight out of 10 adults experience back pain, the leading cause of disability around the world. Apollo Health’s Spinal Decompression helps patients manage the pain using a relaxed approach.

[Murray, 4/24/2018] — The National Institutes of Health says 8 in 10 adults experience low back pain at some point. The American Chiropractic Association reports that back pain remains as the leading cause of disability worldwide. Apollo Health’s spinal decompression could help patients gain pain relief from this common condition.

Free Flow of Nutrients for Healing

Back pain can be very incapacitating for individuals who suffer from it. Apollo Health’s spinal decompression treatment involves gentle stretching of the spine in a controlled approach to create a negative pressure inside the disc.

Discs serve as gel-like cushions between the bones of the spine. The pressure from the decompression lets the free flow of nutrients and fluid into the disc, promoting healing. The alterations free the pressure from the nerves in the spine and improve the movement of oxygen, water, and rich fluids throughout the spinal discs.

The Treatment Process

According to Apollo Health, spinal decompression lasts for almost 20 minutes. Most patients experiencing back pain need about 18 to 30 treatments, depending on the severity of the herniated or protuberant discs.

Patients who undergo the therapy may include core strengthening exercises in their day-to-day routines. Spinal decompression can treat the following:

• Back and neck pain

• Worn spinal joints

• Injured or afflicted spinal nerve roots

• Bulging, herniated, or deteriorating disc disease

The Benefits

At Apollo Health, patients can get access to traditional chiropractic services delivered with utmost care. The clinic’s spinal decompression service delivers the following benefits:

• Relaxation

• Relief from pain

• Healing of spinal disc tissues

• Speed up healing process

• Remove pressure on spinal nerves

• Restore normal spinal disc and joint alignment

The clinic’s functional medicine approaches place a heavy emphasis on identifying the cause of the pain first, the proceeds to offering lifestyle and nutritional modifications. Its services and extensive clinical experience provides individualized treatment for each patient’s specific recovery and condition requirements.

About Apollo Health

Apollo Health aims to improve a patient’s quality of life through affordable and routine chiropractic care. The integrative medical practice delivers its services through a comfortable yet modern clinic, with licensed and experienced chiropractors. Its comprehensive range of services include pain management, massage therapy, and chiropractic care for whiplash, neck pain, auto injury, and sports injury.

For further information, go to the Apollo Health website today.