Get lost with the amazing rooftop experience of Aladdins- A shisha lounge in London

Are you looking for a place to spend some time with your friends where you can discuss the day events and chat about the more essential things in life without any interference of restaurant staff? Sharing a Shisha is the perfect option than, where you can sit and relax for hours. Yes, a shisha lounge which is very popular in middle-east is also grabbing the attention of many people in the UK too. Aladdins is one such of rooftop and indoor shisha lounge in London that presents an amazing range of shisha flavours all around the world with the delicious taste of international cuisines.

About Aladdins:

To have an ultimate shisha smoking experience in London, go nowhere else than Aladdins. And now with the recent refurb in 2018, Aladdins has become the biggest rooftop terrace shisha lounge in London. Shakil Islam, the owner of Aladdins, has the capacity of over 200 people at one time. The lounge has its resident DJ. The weekends in London are all smoke-filled and musical with Aladdins. Fridays and Saturdays are taken over by resident DJ Limelight from Radio 1, Radio 1 Extra and BBC Asian Network and MoonBoy DJ. So you know you are in the powerful hands showcasing the latest music in London.

Not only this, Aladdins hosts many events throughout the year and try to make an experience, one will regret missing. They also organize for special guest performance from Geko, ArdAdz, Aksrilis, Jay Kaydn, and Mumzy, only a few names to performing. With all of them on the boards, you’ll know the atmosphere is like no other.

Mr Shakil stated that Aladdin also has a VIP area with 15+ seating capacity. This VIP area is separate for celebrating Birthdays, Hen Do, Stag Do, Girly nights, Boys night and just to chill and can unwind yourself. Aladdins’ lounge staff got you covered with everything. Major Sporting Events are also shown live on our Big Screens situated all around the venue.

Aladdins is an excellent and easy Hookah bar to make memories with friends along with fantastic food and drinks. It is a home for all shisha lovers for a reason. They do what they know the best to make the best hookahs using the best brands MAHROOSH, ALFAKHER, FUMARI AND STARBUZZZ. Here they provide custom made shisha also. So take some time out of your busy schedule and enjoy with friends.

CONTACT:

Shakil Islam

Website: http://www.aladdinsshisha.co.uk/

Info@shishastuff.com

374 High Rd, Ilford, London

IG1 1QP

Ilford, United Kingdom

Ph: 020 8911 8101