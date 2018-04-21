Fine Art Photographic Printing Melbourne

Matte Image is a boutique print agency focused on the delivery of exceptional quality prints with personalised service. We work with you to achieve the best result for your work. A lot of people whether it be photographers, Artists, Graphic Designers all struggle with the final step (the printing) which can sometimes seem like the most daunting part of the creative process.

FOAMCORE

Foamcore is a lightweight structure, made of polystyrene foam which is sandwiched between two pieces of card. It’s lightweight, making it perfect for exhibitions, displays and framing. Foamcore comes in either 5mm or 10mm thickness.

ARTMOUNT

Artmount is made from lightweight polyurethane foam. It’s ideal for permanent print displays or one off exhibitions where something light is necessary. Finished with either black or white edging. It comes in either 10mm or 20mm thickness.

Acrylic photo mounts are a stunning way to display your photos as sleek wall art. They’re a modern way to display art without the use of a frame. Acrylic photo mounts come in 3mm or 6mm thickness and can be backed with 3mm dibond or 1mm PVC.

