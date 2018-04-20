Virendra D Mhaiskar, other IRB Infrastructure officials acquitted of all charges by CBI

Virendra D Mhaiskar, the Chairman and Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure, and other company officials have been exonerated of all the charges by CBI, for the alleged involvement in murder of RTI activist Satish Shetty, and a decade-old land grabbing case in Maharashtra.

On April 18, 2018, the Chairman and Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure, Virendra D Mhaiskar had written a letter to stake holders declaring the same, and justifying the stand of the company. He had also stated the financial records of the company stating the growth of the organization in the last 9 years. Virendra D Mhaiskar further wished a prosperous New Year to stakeholders on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Investigations in this case have been going since 2010, but the CBI has not found any evidence against Virendra D Mhaiskar and other officials of the company. On the basis of a 9-year long investigation, CBI has given a clean chit to the IRB chief and 16 officials of the company, pertaining to the alleged land scam and murder of RTI activist.

The verdict from CBI Court, Pune earlier on March 28,stated that the company was not involved in the land scam case and all the officials, including Virendra D Mhaiskar, the MD and Chairman of IRB Infrastructure are not guilty.

The stand of the company has been vindicated by the decision of CBI, proving that the company had no involvement in any of the two cases – the land grab and murder of Satish Shetty. IRB Infrastructure cooperated with the Indian legal system throughout the course of investigations.

The company further states that as a responsible organization, it works under the laws of the land. The final long standing investigations suggests that Virendra D Mhaiskar and the company officials are law-abiding citizens with no criminal intent, and has utmost respect towards the judiciary system.