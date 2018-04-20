At a glance:

• It launched the oversized trend.

• A superior functioning.

• Concave dial ring.

• Durable construction.

• No risk for wrist-bite amidst strenuous, physical performances.

The Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz A124-1113-00 Men’s Watch is anything but a standard watch with an integral stopwatch and date function – among budget chronographs! The Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz A124-1113-00 Men’s Watch offers a striking balance between technical functionality and a rugged look. It translates into an elevated style that reflects the life lived from a unique point of view. Wear one for your next surf trip, the 51-30’s custom design, quality materials and precise workmanship will amaze.

The Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz A124-1113-00 Men’s Watch owes it good looks to the way brain and brawns combine in it. The 51-30 Chrono provokes for the deeper and are unique due to this. It is suited more for risky jobs than inside the Presidential suites. At 51mm wide, the Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz A124-1113-00 Men’s Watch is a typical depth-tackling watch that can cover up to 300 meters deep!

The Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz A124-1113-00 Men’s Watch maintains a classic, sporty sense too. Its complete stainless steel construction, a Japanese Miyota 6-hands movement from Citizen Holdings; an external, rotating bezel acting as both an eye-candy and a countdown timer, and crown and pushers set exactly opposite to where should be. Their positions at 8, 9 and 10 offer maximum comfort. It’s a Beast and you need to tame the size.

The Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz A124-1113-00 Men’s Watch is quite sporty once you get okay with the size. The reverse three-eye chronograph dial layout is marked with bold Arabic numerals set within brilliant stainless steel. The design turns pleasantly quirky from this point; the left-sided, chunky pushers and crown make entrance.

The Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz A124-1113-00 Men’s Watch is fueled by the spirit of adventure. Perfectly suited for high-stress physical work and play environments, the brand’s perspectives contribute to one single unified expression. The Nixon Watches for Mens are team-designed and custom-built for thrills well-enjoyed.

The Miyota Japanese quartz 6-hand chronograph movement has a date feature and gives the Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz A124-1113-00 Men’s Watch its three, serious-looking sub-dials. The date window fits in nicely between the feet of the lower sub-dials and its smooth leather band fits in with the Friday dressing. Though it’s not meant for the late-night dance floor sessions at all! It’s not harsh enough. The micro-adjust feature on the clasp allows a very snug and comfortable fit.

Bottom line

Clean, oversized, looks right! The Nixon Corporal Quartz Men’s Watch is the way it is.