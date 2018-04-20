AVAIL ATTRACTIVE DISCOUNTS ON A WIDE RANGE OF MEDICINES AT ULTRA CARE PHARMACY

The Ultra Care Pharmacy at Franklin Park, NJ has come up with exciting discounts and offers for the entire month of April. The pharmacy is providing whopping offers on a range of medicines, health supplements and medical equipment that customers can avail till April 30. So, rush now to avail the best discounts on medicines of your choice before the offer expires.

The discount coupons are available online and the special offers can be availed only by producing the valid coupons at the counter. If you are suffering from allergies, digestive issues, respiratory infection, sinus, migraine, gas, acidity and other minor illnesses that need a regular dose of medicines to treat the condition, you can save big on your monthly medical bills with these special offers. However, the special offers are limited to a certain range of over-the-counter products and are not applicable for life-saving medicines or prescription-only drugs. Also, you cannot club two offers together and each coupon should be availed individually.

Save big on your medical bills

Generic O-T-C medicines for pain relief, indigestion, allergies, chest congestion, migraines, and headaches are commonly used in every household all through the year. Hence, this is an excellent opportunity to stock up your medicinal supplies for an entire year as you get special offers this month. You get the cheapest rates at the Ultra Care Pharmacy on medicines, supplements, and accessories. Their huge stock and variety of products will leave you astonished. The pharmacy has a motto to provide the best products at the lowest price and they never compromise with the quality of the products. You can be sure that all the products including the products with special offers are 100% genuine with optimum quality. So, if you are a resident of Franklin Park, don’t miss the opportunity to avail the special offers and reduce your medical expenses to a great extent. The demand is huge and the stocks are limited so make it a priority to visit the store at your earliest to avoid a last-minute rush.

To know more about the offers, you can call up their number +1 732-798-6076 or have a detailed look at the available offers by visiting web page http://www.ultracarepharmacynj.com/specials.

