Plots For Sale in Kurnool – Raaga Mayuri Builders

Raaga Mayuri Builders is one of the Largest builders in South India. They have firmly established itself as one of the leading and most successful developers of real estate in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh by imprinting its indelible mark across all assets classes. Founded in 1999, the Raaga Mayuri group is inspired by K Janardhan Reddy. Having completed 21 projects covering over 2million sq ft currently the company ongoing projects 10 covering over 1million sq ft and 5 upcoming projects covering 1million sq ft.

Raaga Mayuri has built a great reputation in the ever-growing and ever-changing needs of real estate and construction industry with our consistent and continuous efforts in adapting ourselves to the upcoming technologies in the construction industry.

Raaga Mayuri, the name behind many beautiful apartments, villas and commercial complexes in Kurnool and Gadwal, now introduce you to a unique housing concept that matches your dream and needs. Raaga Mayuri is designed to offer you a golden future. The exclusive apartments and villas are a great combination of elegance with all modern amenities. Our ventures are very close to Commercials, Government projects, shopping, entertainment areas.

Recently Raaga Mayuri had started their prestigious project called Raaga Mayuri Green Hills, Which is in 650 ACRES. As well as Raaga Mayuri has other projects like Mayuri Pride, Mayuri Nandanavanam, Mayuri Sarovar, Mayuri Paradise and Mayuri Water Front. In a span of 18 years, the company has successfully completed 21 Residential and Commercial projects and built around 2 million sq. Feet in Kurnool. It is the best place for investment for your family destination. So we recommend the Customers to Visit the Projects and Take a wise decision.