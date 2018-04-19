GHCL Limited Awarded the Golden Peacock National Quality Award – 2018

GHCL Limited, a well-diversified group with footprints in Chemicals, Textiles, and Consumer Products segment has been awarded the ‘Golden Peacock National Quality Award’ for the year 2018, by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.

The Golden Peacock Award Trophy and a Certificate was presented to GHCL , at a specially organised ‘Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony’, held on Wednesday, 18th April 2018, at 1030 hrs, at Hotel St. Regis Dubai, (UAE), in the presence of a distinguished gathering of business leaders and participants during IOD, India’s “28th World Congress on Leadership for BUSINESS EXCELLENCE & INNOVATION”.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Hon’ble Cabinet Member & Minister of Tolerance, Govt. of UAE was the Chief Guest.

Golden Peacock National Quality Award Scheme was instituted by the Institute Of Directors in February 1991 to encourage Total Quality improvements in both manufacturing as well as service organizations in India. These Awards are presented to organizations in different sectors adjudged to have made the most significant achievement in the field of Total Quality.

Commenting on this award Mr RS Jalan, Managing Director, GHCL said, “For the last three decades our constant efforts have been towards improving quality systems to offer better products & services to the customers. This philosophy has taken us from satisfying customers to customer delight, thus maximizing value to all stakeholders. GHCL assimilated holistic approach of total quality management practices at every level and is achieving highest level of quality in products & services to move towards business sustainability. At GHCL, we believe that sustainability involves improving business operations and processes to become more efficient, agile, with a goal of dramatically reducing instances of non-compliance (for e.g. environment & social), costs and wastage. Respect for community and stakeholders is one of the core values at GHCL and one essential area of focus for us is institutionalizing safety as a core part of our culture. It is a great honor for us to be recognized for our initiatives”.