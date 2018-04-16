Dubai Open Day – UK University Programme

Speak to an expert at our OPEN DAY in Dubai, UAE

Join us to speak with an expert academics and admissions consultants to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.

Events Details

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

21st April 2018

Novotel Hotel, Barsha– Valet Parking available

10 am to 3 pm

Attend the open day along with your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment / eligibility check for available undergraduate and postgraduate education programs.

If you are interested in Marketing, Management, HR, Finance, Media & Public Relations or even Museum Studies, the wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.

For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.

Our partners:

University of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of Nottingham

University of Dundee

Edinburgh Napier University

To register for the event, please click on the event page link.

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directlyby requesting a call back.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org