Port-led industrialisation is the third pillar of the port-led development model. Ports play very important role in reducing logistics costs and serves export-oriented manufacturing by reducing export time and variability. Several countries have leveraged ports for aiding industrialisation. India maritime trade has a rich history. In ancient India rivers were the lifelines of economy.

Inefficiencies in the logistics chain at ports, poor turnaround time and low levels of mechanise action are the reasons of suffering of trade in back time.

Ports including major ports have high inefficiencies in term of longer ship turnaround time or difficulty in evacuation system, which affect the logistics cost to the customer. volumes are expected to increase due to rise in coastal shipping, it is essential for major ports to focus on improving services for trade benefits.

Several initiatives are being taken for operational and coast improvement. Improving productivity with existing infrastructure, upgrading berth equipment, enabling ports to handle bigger vessels are the themes of improvement. Equipments at many berths is old because they were set up long time ago to fulfil need at that time but now due to improper maintenance. Several ports need higher capacity equipment to replace existing old equipments.

Installation of 20 new MHCs across bulk handling terminals, Installation of 14 RTGCs in container-handling terminals, Automation of gates in container ports to reduce process time, Addition of over 200dumpers in conventional handling terminals, Increase in pipelines and pipeline capacity for efficient use of liquid berths, Cost reduction through efficient procurement to release capital for new
projects and Barge loading can be used to improve dredger utilisation are required for up-gradation of equipment.

For the development of ports and increasing there efficiencies Reducing the cost of transporting domestic cargo through optimising modal mix, Lowering logistics costs of bulk commodities by locating future industrial capacities near the coast, Optimising time/cost of EXIM container movement, Improving export competitiveness by developing port proximate discrete manufacturing clusters, Connectivity across pipeline, water, rail and road, port-led industrialisation to support Make in India, Development of coastal communities and matching skills with opportunities are the initiatives taken by Ministry of Shipping under Sagarmala Projects. “Port -led development” is the center of Sagarmala vision, it focuses on logistics- intensive industries.

Author: Richa Sharma, Maritime Expert

