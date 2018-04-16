Lifestyle

An Imprint Series of Style, Substance and Sophistication just for the ladies

editor Comment(0)

William Penn never fails to impress their discerning customers with the finest range of writing instrument: perfect to grace a desk at the corner office or even a Savile Row suit! This Imprint Series is a prized collection of unique pens and pencils with special characteristics that you will be proud to own and recipients will be delighted to get as a ‘special occasion’ gift. Leave a wonderful imprint on people’s minds as you write with these elegant instruments that are as unique as you are!

Revel in this category: Just for the Ladies!

Just for the Ladies!

o UZI Tactical Glassbreaker Pen – Trusted by the Armed Forces and designed to shatter glass ceilings, this tactical defender is all you will need to stay safe. Tried and tested, UZI Tactical Pens are both stylish and able to withstand a beating – Priced at Rs. 2203/-

o Anand Prakash Handmade Pencils – Handmade Pencils with brass metal cap and a 24k gold plated dangler – Priced at Rs. 270/-

o Swarovski Crystals 50Eh Pencil form RUBINATO – This sparkling Swarovski Crystals 50EH Pencil is of a unique variety which adds a touch of glamour and whimsy to the 50EH Pencil – Priced at Rs. 260/- each.

Available exclusively at William Penn stores across India and www.williampenn.net

editor

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Which Metal is Best For Engagement Ring: White Gold Versus Platinum Rings

editor

Birmingham, United Kingdom, 2017-Sep-26 — The most perplexing question that modern couples often find themselves grappling with is: should they go for the traditional gold or contemporary platinum to forge their relationship into rings? The confusion emanates from the fact that most soon-to-be-engaged couples are ignorant about the distinguishing properties, other than the look, of […]
Lifestyle

Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360: A lot and more for less

editor

It’s the magic of Citizen Citizen’s capability of meeting everyday challenges makes the Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360 a prized possession to everyone who considers an all-round reliability integral to their life. Not just precision but passionate craftsmanship from the house of Citizen, the Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time […]
Lifestyle

Discover the best Limo Services from Cheap Wedding Limo Toronto

editor

Toronto, Canada – 21st March 2018 – Cheap Wedding Limo proposes to you the best and cheap services for transportation of people. For people who would like to make their wedding a special day, there is a good opportunity to take into consideration the utmost best services of limo renting off Cheap Wedding Limo. Do […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *