Entertainment

PREETY – PINKY FELICITATED WITH “MOST VERSATILE SINGERS” AT 2nd GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERSHIP FORUM AWARDS 2018

editor Comment(0)

Legendary singers Garba queen duo Preety & Pinky glorified Indian Music on International level by carving their name on the trophy of “Most Versatile Singers” at 2nd Global Business Leadership Forum Awards 2018. G.D Singh President & Founder of World Peace & Diplomacy Organisation – WPDO & Global Business Leadership Forum presented the “MOST VERSATILE SINGERS” award to Preety & Pinky.

“We are overwhelmed to have received this honour, Which will also be mentioned in ‘Book Of Records – London.’It is a feeling of pride to be able to make Indian proud overseas. India is making its way Globally not just in the field of entertainment & performing arts but everywhere. There is a feeling of acceptance and acknowledgment which feels nice” says Preety & Pinky.

Preety & Pinky shared their achievements with their fans using social media. They posted pictures of the event on their Facebook and Instagram account thanking their fans and saying _ “Respect, recognition, fame & value, all of it is for you & by you”

Described as the world’s one of the most versatile, prominent and prolific singers & garba duo by time, their work is notable for integrating Garba, Hindi Music with electronic music sounds, world music genres and traditional orchestral arrangements. Recently they were appreciated all over for taking an immensely bold and unique step by shredding their locks and going completely Bald for dedicating a music video (Hungama Kyun Na Kare) to women suffering from Cancer to boost their confidence and live life to the fullest, come what may.

Their extensive body of work for garba, films and the stage has earned them several National & International Awards & Nominations.

editor

Related Articles
Entertainment

Fusion Art’s “Watercolor” International Online Juried Art Exhibition Opened January 15, 2017

editor

Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the “Watercolor” International Online Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibition is now available for viewing on the Fusion Art website. Palm Springs, CA, USA — Fusion Art (http://www.fusionartps.com) is pleased to announce the opening of the “Watercolor” International Online Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibition is now available […]
Entertainment

New you can play shopkins games online – new website launched

editor

Online games are so much fun. People of all ages simply love to spend time in playing these games as they give a chance to enjoy some light moments. Online games are really interesting and all the more fun when one has a bunch of friends or competitors. There are various types of online games. […]
Entertainment

Will PokerStars Be A Tough Competition To PokerLion.com?

editor

16th April,2018, Kolkata,West Bengal,India: India is the biggest market all over the world. All the manufacturer and also the service provider are highly interested to grab the opportunity. The same thing is also applied to the online game industry too. Now a days online real money poker is the most popular game into the Indian […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *