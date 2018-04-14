The Polar Leasing Company to Showcase Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Walk-in

The Polar Leasing Company to present outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers rental solutions at INTERPHEX 2018. The event takes place April 17-19 at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.

Fort Wayne, IN-The Polar Leasing Company (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative Jimmy Kollmer will be attending the INTERPHEX 2018. The event runs from April 17-19 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York. Polar Leasing will provide walk-in demonstrations and product information inside booth 3828.

Since 2002, Polar Leasing has been a leading manufacturer of compliant temperature controlled cold rooms for use within the biological, medical and pharmaceutical industries. All Polar Leasing temperature controlled cold rooms are temperature validated and are available with an optional redundant refrigeration system. Polar Leasing can customize a temperature controlled cold room to meet your requirements and holding specifications. The temperature is factory set and maintained to within ±2°C. Available for a few days or a few years, our pharmaceutical temperature controlled cold rooms can be delivered anywhere throughout the cold chain.

About Polar Leasing

With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. Each Polar Leasing unit is built by Polar King International, the leading manufacturer of outdoor walk-in coolers and freezers. Combining efficiency, durability, and performance, Polar Leasing temporary refrigeration and freezer units provide storage flexibility and savings. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America.

To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 3828.

