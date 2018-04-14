Kirkpatrick Leather company is the best place to get a leather holster

Kirkpatrick Leather Company has been manufacturing quality leather holsters since 1950, offering the best selection of western gun belts in the market today. The company is known for its high quality products and for the mastery with which each product is crafted. Having amassed a large following and a pretty sizeable customer base all around USA, the company continue to wow the world with unique custom leather holsters designs and with its highly professional attitude to over delivering to customers. The company has been changing designs and continuously improving our holsters to satisfy our many customers. Keep in mind that when you have chosen a Kirkpatrick holster you are getting over fifty years of experience in hand-crafting leather. They offer our personal guarantee that you will get the best quality leather to service your gun for many a year to come.

When you take into account that we manufacture about 30 different style holsters, in 3 different colours and combine that with the many different handguns in the market today, it is not feasible to keep an inventory on hand. Therefore, pretty much all orders are made up as the orders are received. It is amazing because the company has worked out a way to please every single of their customers despite the difficulty to keep up with the variety of guns and designs of leather shoulder holsters on the market today. While it does not actually take 8-10 weeks to create a holster, however, all orders are made up in the order they are received. Some days there may only be 100 orders ahead of yours, but on other days, there may be up to 700 holsters ahead of yours on the factory list. No matter the number of those holsters one thing is for sure, those are the best leather holsters and those will get to you if you deliver one. This business never fails to meet their customer’s wishes and demands. They do keep an in-stock inventory for the most popular handguns requested such as the 1911 iwb leather holster, a handful of the Glock models, but almost everything else is made up as the orders are received.

They do ship international orders. All international orders are shipped via US International Priority Mail. Depending on the package weight and destination address, the international shipping fees usually run between $40-80. Please note that the customer is responsible for all import fees and that the time is takes to clear customs varies from country to country. Moreover, in case one is in a hurry one can try he express shipping. Depending on the package weight and destination address, express shipping usually runs between $35-70.

About company:

Contact:

Company: Kirkpatrick Leather

Address: 1910 San Bernardo, Laredo, TX 78040

Email: support@kirkpatrickleather.com

Phone: 956-723-6893

Website: http://kirkpatrickleather.com/