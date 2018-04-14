HydraFacial Collaborates with Zenoti on Client Membership Program

HydraFacial is partnering with Zenoti to offer monthly memberships to consumers through their network of participating spas and clinics.

Bellevue, WA, April 13, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Subscription memberships, much like monthly gym memberships, are a fast-growing tool in the wellness and beauty industry. But legacy software systems can prevent spas and clinics from leveraging the financial benefits of memberships.

HydraFacial is an innovative skin-care treatment that can be applied in as little as 30 minutes. While most HydraFacial customers see results after a single visit, HydraFacial recommends monthly treatments to maintain skin health results. This makes monthly memberships an important feature for spas and clinics to offer their regular HydraFacial customers.

To ensure HydraFacial customers achieve the best results and remain long-term customers, HydraFacial is partnering with Zenoti to offer monthly memberships to consumers through their network of participating spas and clinics. Zenoti, a leading cloud-based software solution for spas, salons, med spas and skin-care clinics, provides participating spas and clinics with flexible, full-featured membership management. This partnership enables HydraFacial to offer consumers a regular monthly membership to a skin-care program at the provider of their choice.

Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti, added: “Zenoti has robust capabilities around membership management because we believe the winning business model for spas and skin clinics is providing a successful engagement experience for their customers. With monthly memberships, spas and clinics are able to ensure high success rates for their customers – all while increasing customer retention. We’re excited to work with HydraFacial and positively impact the skin business in a meaningful way.”

In addition to providing membership management, Zenoti’s software platform also helps spas and clinics perform better in other revenue generating areas, including lead management, opportunity follow-up, marketing, analytics and more. The all-in-one platform drives improved business performance and better experiences for customers.

ABOUT HYDRAFACIAL

Established in Southern California circa 1997, the HydraFacial Company is a leading aesthetic device manufacturer, designing award-winning, patented skincare technologies and solutions. HydraFacial is an advanced non-laser skincare system, offering a customizable procedure to help all faces, improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, congested skin, and brown spots. The company pioneered hydradermabrasion and now HydraFacial and Perk products are popular in over 75 countries around the world.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, PoS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.

